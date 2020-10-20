Orwell Bridge cleared after crash between lorry and Audi

The Orwell Bridge has been cleared after a crash between a lorry and an Audi on the fast lane of the A14 caused long delays.

Officers were called to reports of the crash shortly before 4pm today and arrived to find that a lorry and an Audi A4 had crashed on the A14 eastbound, shortly before junction 57 at Ravenswood.

Officers put in place a rolling road block while they deal with the incident.

Vehicles were queuing up along the Orwell Bridge, while the scene was dealt with.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or allow extra time for their journeys while the incident is ongoing.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries as a result of the crash.