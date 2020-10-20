E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Orwell Bridge cleared after crash between lorry and Audi

PUBLISHED: 16:23 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 20 October 2020

A crash between an Audi and a lorry near Ravenswood has casued long delays over the Orwell Bridge Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND





The Orwell Bridge has been cleared after a crash between a lorry and an Audi on the fast lane of the A14 caused long delays.

Officers were called to reports of the crash shortly before 4pm today and arrived to find that a lorry and an Audi A4 had crashed on the A14 eastbound, shortly before junction 57 at Ravenswood.

Officers put in place a rolling road block while they deal with the incident.

Vehicles were queuing up along the Orwell Bridge, while the scene was dealt with.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or allow extra time for their journeys while the incident is ongoing.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries as a result of the crash.





