Baby Evan is the fifth generation for one Ipswich family

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 August 2019

Five generations of the same family get together for the first time. Great-great grandmother Connie Pallant, great-grandma Ann Coleman, grandad Nick Coleman, mum Melissa Coleman and baby Evan Kavanagh . Picture: Sonya Duncan

Five generations of an Ipswich family got together for a special celebration, to welcome baby girl Evan to the world.

Great-great grandmother Connie Pallant and baby Evan Kavanagh with Nick Coleman and mum Melissa Coleman . Picture: Sonya DuncanGreat-great grandmother Connie Pallant and baby Evan Kavanagh with Nick Coleman and mum Melissa Coleman . Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tiny Evan Kavanagh, who was born on August 7, nestled in the arms of her great-great-grandma, Connie Pallant, 96, at the Prince George House care home in Mansbrook Boulevard in Ipswich.

Also in the five-generation photos are Evan's mum Melissa Coleman, 24, grandad Nick Coleman, 51, and great-grandma Ann Coleman, 77.

"It was a very special moment. There were nine of us there altogether," Ann's husband Ian Coleman said.

"Most of us live in Ipswich, but Melissa and her partner Ben live in Croydon."

Ian, 79, said they had sandwiches and cups of tea at Prince George House to mark the occasion.

"It all went very well and the baby was very good," he said.

He said that two years ago great-great grandma Connie had been seriously ill, but although she is quite frail she had enjoyed meeting the newest addition to the family.

The Colemans are a musical family - new mum Melissa attended a performing arts course in Guildford and has appeared in several pantomimes, while grandad Nick is also a talented musician.

