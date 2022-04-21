24-hour litter pick from 'selfless' Jason after wife's cancer diagnosis

Jason Alexander is taking on a 24-hour litter pick challenge following his wife's diagnosis with cancer - Credit: Jason Alexander

An Ipswich litter-picker is calling for an army of volunteers to join him in raising money for a Suffolk cancer charity, after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Debbie Alexander found out she had breast cancer after a routine mammogram in early 2022.

All plans that she and her husband, Jason, had were put on hold so she could undergo treatment at Ipswich Hospital, and the couple are now optimistic about what the future holds.

But in an effort to support others diagnosed with cancer in the region, the founder of Rubbish Walks has decided to take on a 24-hour litter pick across Ipswich - and he's hoping an army of volunteers will join him to raise as much money as possible.

Jason said: "Debbie's breast cancer diagnosis came completely out of the blue and knocked us sideways but we're so grateful that a routine mammogram picked it up so early on.

"She continues to receive treatment and we are looking forward to the future with hope and confidence.

"Charities like Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (CCiS) are key to raising cancer awareness and I'm hoping the money I raise will go towards helping other people with a cancer diagnosis."

The timetable for Jason's litter pick across Ipswich - Credit: Jason Alexander

The litter pick will be held over the May bank holiday weekend, starting at midday on Sunday May 1 from CCiS's base on St Margaret's Street and finishing the same time on Monday May 2.

Karen Hare, chief executive of CCiS, added: "What wonderful selfless people we have in Suffolk.

"Debbie and Jason are two of them and we'd like as many people as possible to join Jason on his mammoth litter pick.

"It's a brilliant idea as it will help both the local environment and those locally with a cancer diagnosis.

"A huge thank you to them for thinking of us at what has been a very challenging time for them and their family."

To join Jason along the way, get in touch with him at 07834 375917 or donate to the sponsored litter pick at the CCiS website.