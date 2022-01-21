Inquest into death of 32-year-old woman in Barham crash postponed
- Credit: Archant
The inquest into the death of a 32-year-old woman who was involved in a fatal accident near Barham will begin later this year.
Jennifer Baker, of Rose Cottage, Claydon, and her partner were travelling along Norwich Road in October 2020, when their car was struck by another vehicle.
Mrs Baker's injuries were fatal, while her partner's injuries were described as life-threatening.
Coroner Jacqueline Devonish suspended the pre-inquest review until April 30, noting that the postponement would give time to review investigation progress made by the Crown Prosecution Service.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "A 43-year-old male voluntary attended police custody in April last year for interview in connection with the incident and enquiries continue."
In a tribute following her death, Mrs Baker's family said that she was "so very special to many" adding that it was "utterly impossible to describe how much she meant to us, nor the scale of her loss".
"Her family are all so proud of her, of the kind, intelligent, strong and beautiful woman she had become, and will miss her beyond measure."
