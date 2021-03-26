Contractors protect ice cream kiosk in seaside beach repair work

Published: 7:30 AM March 26, 2021

Work is taking place to repair sections of Felixstowe beach ready for the spring and summer season.

Contractors hired by East Suffolk Council have been tackling erosion beneath the Peter's Ice Cream kiosk at the bottom of Bent Hill.

The kiosk alongside the prom in Undercliff Road West had been partly cordoned off after high tides washed away sand and shingle from its base, leaving it in a precarious position. Diggers have now restored the beach levels to ensure the facility can reopen safely.

Contractors working to protect the Peter's Ice Cream kiosk in Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Next to the pier work has taken place to address a drop in beach level, and further south work has been carried out to repair the promenade after stormy seas smashed and lifted out a huge concrete slab from the walkway.

Meanwhile, beach hut owners have been undertaking repairs to the chalets' wooden stands on the shore in Undercliff Road East.

This is ready for the beach huts currently stored for the winter on the prom opposite the Fludyers to be lifted back onto their stands for the summer next month.