Contractors protect ice cream kiosk in seaside beach repair work
- Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL
Work is taking place to repair sections of Felixstowe beach ready for the spring and summer season.
Contractors hired by East Suffolk Council have been tackling erosion beneath the Peter's Ice Cream kiosk at the bottom of Bent Hill.
The kiosk alongside the prom in Undercliff Road West had been partly cordoned off after high tides washed away sand and shingle from its base, leaving it in a precarious position. Diggers have now restored the beach levels to ensure the facility can reopen safely.
Next to the pier work has taken place to address a drop in beach level, and further south work has been carried out to repair the promenade after stormy seas smashed and lifted out a huge concrete slab from the walkway.
Meanwhile, beach hut owners have been undertaking repairs to the chalets' wooden stands on the shore in Undercliff Road East.
You may also want to watch:
This is ready for the beach huts currently stored for the winter on the prom opposite the Fludyers to be lifted back onto their stands for the summer next month.
Most Read
- 1 Man jailed for stabbing father in back with steak knife at family home
- 2 Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager
- 3 Bid to move Lidl to new site at Futura Park heads to Ipswich planners
- 4 Dog stolen in Suffolk burglary reunited with owner
- 5 Gucci handbag stolen as burglars smash window
- 6 Swan 'hanging from tree' at beauty spot rescued by RSPCA
- 7 Burglar jailed for 7 years after confessing to string of raids
- 8 Port of Felixstowe 'monitoring' ship stuck in Suez Canal
- 9 Burgers, Wings & Ribs bus in Ipswich up for national takeaway award
- 10 Did you spend evenings at The Heathlands in 1974?