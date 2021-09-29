Gallery
Beavers dig in to transform Ipswich care home garden
- Credit: Henley House/Greensleeves Care
Green-fingered youngsters from a Beavers group in Ipswich have helped to brighten up the grounds of a care home in the town.
Members of the 31st/9th Ipswich Beavers, based in Britannia Road, went along to Henley House Care Home to help residents plant bulbs along the driveway.
Resident Joan Marsden said: “I thought the Beavers were brilliant. They all were so well behaved and knew what they were doing.
"I thought it was a good idea to come and help us with the garden and hopefully they can come back again and see what has grown.”
Another resident, Harry Downes, said: “I came from a gardening family and my grandfather owned a nursery with six big greenhouses, where he would sell his produce in a greengrocers.
"It was a lovely experience to get out and plant bulbs and to see the children enjoying themselves.”
The youngsters received some gardening tips from residents and plan to visit again in spring to see the garden in full bloom
Lyn Andrews, administrator at Henley House, said: “Everyone had such a great time and we have now made links between both the home and the Beavers, which we hope will continue into the future.”