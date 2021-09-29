News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Beavers dig in to transform Ipswich care home garden

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:38 PM September 29, 2021   
Two of the 31st/9th Ipswich Beavers, who helped to brighten up the care home gardens

Two of the 31st/9th Ipswich Beavers, who helped to brighten up the care home gardens - Credit: Henley House/Greensleeves Care

Green-fingered youngsters from a Beavers group in Ipswich have helped to brighten up the grounds of a care home in the town. 

Members of the 31st/9th Ipswich Beavers visiting Henley House care home in Ipswich

Members of the 31st/9th Ipswich Beavers visiting Henley House care home in Ipswich - Credit: Henley House/Greensleeves Care

Members of the 31st/9th Ipswich Beavers, based in Britannia Road, went along to Henley House Care Home to help residents plant bulbs along the driveway.

Members of the 31st/9th Ipswich Beavers with residents of Henley House Care Home in Ipswich

Members of the 31st/9th Ipswich Beavers with residents of Henley House Care Home in Ipswich - Credit: Henley House/Greensleeves Care

Resident Joan Marsden said: “I thought the Beavers were brilliant. They all were so well behaved and knew what they were doing.

"I thought it was a good idea to come and help us with the garden and hopefully they can come back again and see what has grown.”

Two of the residents at Henley House enjoying the garden during the Beavers' visit

Two of the residents at Henley House enjoying the garden during the Beavers' visit - Credit: Henley House/Greensleeves Care

Another resident, Harry Downes, said: “I came from a gardening family and my grandfather owned a nursery with six big greenhouses, where he would sell his produce in a greengrocers.

A resident and a youngster from the Beavers planting bulbs together

A resident and a youngster from the Beavers planting bulbs together - Credit: Henley House/Greensleeves Care

"It was a lovely experience to get out and plant bulbs and to see the children enjoying themselves.”

The youngsters received some gardening tips from residents and plan to visit again in spring to see the garden in full bloom

Lyn Andrews, administrator at Henley House, said: “Everyone had such a great time and we have now made links between both the home and the Beavers, which we hope will continue into the future.”

A resident and a youngster from the Beavers planting bulbs together

A resident and a youngster from the Beavers planting bulbs together - Credit: Henley House/Greensleeves Care



