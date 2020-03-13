The 7 best breakfast places in Ipswich according to Tripadvisor

Going out for breakfast and brunch has become a new trend with 'foodie fans' across the world - so where in Ipswich can you go to get that perfect morning fry-up?

Users of TripAdvisor have been sharing their thoughts and ratings on who serves the best breakfast in the town, with a number of independent businesses making the list.

But which one's your favourite?

1. Waterfront Cafe

Topping the charts is the highly-recommended Waterfront Cafe, which is famous for its delicious breakfasts and beautiful waterfront views.

The cafe at Suffolk Water Park has stacked up more than 200 reviews on Tripadvisor and an impressive 4.5 star rating.

Customers have praised the cafe for its 'hearty food and friendly service' with one person saying it 'never disappoints' even after 14 years of going to the Bramford restaurant.

The café was recently refurbished and extended in 2015, but its 'culinary experience' and five star breakfasts are what have secured the top spot.

2. Applaud Coffee

The award winning coffee shop has been in St Peter's Street since 2013 when it was established by Suffolk sisters Hannah and Beth.

Set among the independent and artisan retailers of The Saints, the cafe serves an award winning espresso blend alongside a changing single origin coffee.

One reviewer said the food at the cafe is 'always delicious' and another said it has 'the best coffee you can get in Ipswich'.

The cafe has been praised for its good morning grub, impeccable coffee and friendly staff.

'Food is excellent and the staff are a wonderful bunch, really friendly and welcoming. Breakfast is particularly good as well so worth getting there early,' said one regular customer.

3. The Grazing Sheep

The Grazing Sheep, which was reopened by father and son team Bart and Julian Bisbal, has enjoyed many successes over the year's, and the people of Tripadvisor certainly vouch for the waterfront cafe.

The owners love great food, and with over 30 years of experience they bring premium ingredients to people looking for the perfect breakfast.

With more than 200 reviews and a healthy 4.5 star rating - the cafe has certainly proved to be popular with the people of Ipswich.

On Tripadvisor, one person said it had the 'best breakfast on the waterfront', while another donned it the 'perfect breakfast'.

4. Chiquito

'Chiquito is one of my favourite places to eat,' said one Tripadvisor customer.

The Ipswich site has been praised for its 'outstanding service' and 'superb breakfast', with it's two for £10 meal deal proving popular.

Apparently the breakfast burrito is a winner - with many people also vouching for the traditional full-English breakfast, despite the restaurant serving a Mexican cuisine.

Four stars and more than 600 reviews to its name, Chiquito's is definitely popular with all ages - and not just for an evening meal.

5. Blends Coffee House

Named by one reviewer as Ipswich's 'hidden treasure', Blends Coffee House may not be known to many, but it's certainly loved by those who have paid it a visit.

It's been independent now for 12 years, serving great coffee and leaf teas in Chatsford teapots - serving breakfast from 8am until 11am for those relaxed Sunday mornings.

Tucked away near the Buttermarket Centre, the cafe has been praised for its early breakfast offer, which is 'freshly cooked and extremely good value for money'.

One person said it was their 'favourite place to go for breakfast'.

And with an impressive four stars and more than 100 reviews - it seems like many people agree.

6. The Swan

The popular pub in Westerfield offers a range of pub classics, with one punter naming it's full English 'the best he'd ever had'.

Another said: 'This is one of the most enjoyable places for all day long meals seven days a week.'

The pub in the outskirts of the town is the ideal location to enjoy a great range of wines, ales and delicious food in a great atmosphere. The pub has also recently undergone a major refurbishment - and is now a chic update on a more traditional venue.

The people evidently love it as there's been more than 600 reviews, with most extremely positive and uplifting.

7. The Stables Coffee Shop and Sandwich Bar

Last but certainly not least is The Stables Coffee Shop & Sandwich Bar which is slightly further afield than the other breakfast joints, but many customers say it is definitely worth the journey.

The shop/bar is located at Brightwell Barns in Ipswich Road and has received more than 100 reviews on Tripadvisor.

It also has been ranked as the second best place for coffee and tea in Ipswich - according to the site's trusted customers.

One customer said: 'Staff were pleasant and polite, breakfast bap was top draw. Tea, coffee and scones were also super yum.'