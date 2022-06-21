Suffolk nurseries among highest rated in UK in prestigious awards

Three Suffolk nurseries have been recognised as part of a national awards scheme to name the best places to send your child - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three Suffolk nurseries have been named among the highest rated in the UK as part of a prestigious national award scheme.

The National Nursery Awards 2022, by DayNurseries.co.uk, recognises 20 of the top rated nurseries in each region of the country to create an overall shortlist of the best places to send your child in the UK.

Colourbox Montessori School in Red Lodge, near Bury St Edmunds, has been judged to be 'outstanding' by Ofsted - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Lists for each region were compiled based on reviews from parents and people responsible for the care of children.

In the east of England, three Suffolk nurseries were named, including Colourbox Montessori School & Forest School in Newmarket, Spring Nursery RAF Honington in Bury St Edmunds and Twizzle Tops Day Nursery in Ipswich.

All three nurseries received perfect ten scores, with dozens of five star reviews submitted to the site across a number of categories such as facilities/outside space, learning, care, cleanliness, safeguarding, value for money and more.

The Nursery Awards took into account all reviews as of April 29 2022.



