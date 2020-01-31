E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich cafe to host EU migrants Brexit advice event

PUBLISHED: 19:18 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:18 19 November 2019

The event will be held at Bicafe o Portugues in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: PA

European migrants in Ipswich will be able to get valuable advice on the consequences of Brexit at an event being held at a Portguese cafe.

Suffolk Law Centre is organising the event at Bicafe o Portugues, in Norwich Road, Ipswich on Thursday, November 21.

The free advice session, between 10.30am and 1.30pm, is designed for EU citizens to answer key questions, such as how Brexit will affect their rights to live and work in the UK and whether they need to apply for EU Settled Status.

EU nationals have told they may need to apply for Settled Status to remain in the country once the UK leaves the EU, although the date of Britain's withdrawal has been delayed several times.

At the moment, Britain is due to leave the EU on January 31 2020.

For more information about the event, call the Suffolk Law Centre on 01473 408111 or email office@iscre.org.uk

