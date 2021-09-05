Will the HGV driver shortage hit bin collections in Ipswich?
- Credit: Archant
Councils are warning that a shortage of HGV drivers could affect bin collections.
At least 18 councils across the UK are said to be experiencing problems collecting bins, due to a shortage of lorry drivers caused by the pandemic and Brexit.
But a spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said they did not anticipate any problems with bin collections as a result of the HGV driver shortage.
He said: "Ipswich Borough Council continues to provide a full refuse collection service and to date has not had any service interruptions because of any shortage of drivers."
Other council leaders have penned a letter to the Home Secretary.
You may also want to watch:
The letter read: “At the time of writing, North Devon Council are attempting to fill seven vacancies, Torbay Council eight vacancies, and Teignbridge Council 10 vacancies.
“This equates to approximately 20% of the HGV workforce in driver vacancies and it is proving very challenging to fill this resourcing gap given the dynamics of this labour market.
Most Read
- 1 Probation officer who had sexual relationship with client is jailed
- 2 Kesgrave shooting: Teen who shot boy said he would 'probably kill again'
- 3 Two teenage girls arrested after man suffers head injury
- 4 Who was jailed in Suffolk this week?
- 5 Restaurant owner with love for Ipswich opens two new locations
- 6 Missing Ipswich teen found safe and well in park
- 7 Cyclists' and walkers' cafe plan withdrawn after traffic safety fears
- 8 September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
- 9 Jury retires in trial of Ipswich doctor accused of faking text messages
- 10 Bride donates new wedding dress to hospice shop in gratitude for dad's care
“We therefore believe that HGV drivers should be recognised as an important shortage occupation with a two-year derogation to the points-based immigration rules for trained HGV drivers – allowing councils, as well as others across the economy, sufficient access to a wider pool of drivers while we recruit and train the next generation of HGV drivers.”