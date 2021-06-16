Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell

A 22-year-old man's body was found in the River Orwell early today.
Officers were called shortly before 5.30am today (Wednesday, June 16), following reports of concern for the safety of a man.
Clothing was discovered on the Orwell Bridge, but police were not able to trace a person, so multi-agency searches commenced involving police, paramedics, Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the coastguard.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had provided drone support to assist in the search.
Following the searches, the body of a man was recovered from the River Orwell shortly after 7.40am.
The death is not being treated as suspicious. Police said next of kin have been told and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.
If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.
Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.