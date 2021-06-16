News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 9:54 AM June 16, 2021    Updated: 10:01 AM June 16, 2021
The Orwell Bridge

The Orwell Bridge - Credit: Archant

A 22-year-old man's body was found in the River Orwell early today.

Officers were called shortly before 5.30am today (Wednesday, June 16), following reports of concern for the safety of a man.

Clothing was discovered on the Orwell Bridge, but police were not able to trace a person, so multi-agency searches commenced involving police, paramedics, Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the coastguard.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had provided drone support to assist in the search.

Following the searches, the body of a man was recovered from the River Orwell shortly after 7.40am. 

The death is not being treated as suspicious. Police said next of kin have been told and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course. 

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich given green light
  2. 2 Man left with three broken ribs after assault by group of men in Ipswich town centre
  3. 3 Ipswich man wanted for theft and fraud offences
  1. 4 Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell
  2. 5 Boss blames furlough scheme for hiring woes
  3. 6 'Very traumatic' – Catalytic converter thieves threaten family
  4. 7 Ipswich man admits downloading indecent images of children
  5. 8 Woman thought partner was going to kill her during row, court hears
  6. 9 Ipswich has lowest Covid-19 rate in England, new figures show
  7. 10 Injured cyclist 'stable' in hospital after Ipswich road collision

Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.


Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of the collision in Rushmere Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Video

Woman seriously injured in accident on major Ipswich road

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
A night out at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in 2002

Gallery

Curve Bar nights out and special events - are you in these photos?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Coastal areas such as Lowestoft could benefit from additional government funding, say MPs. Picture:

Opinion

My frustration at how rude drawings balls up our beaches

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as

Video

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms and flooding for next week

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon