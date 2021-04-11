Air ambulance called after unconscious woman found in park

Published: 6:47 PM April 11, 2021

An air ambulance attended the incident in Bourne Park (FILE PHOTO) - Credit: Archant

A young woman has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in an Ipswich park.

Paramedics and police were called after the woman - understood to have been reported as a missing person - was found near the Stoke Park Drive entrance to Bourne Park at around 3pm.

Residents said three police cars, three ambulances and an air ambulance attended the scene,

Police said the woman was found unconscious or unresponsive.

After being assessed, she was taken off in the care of ambulance personnel for further treatment and checks at Ipswich Hospital.







