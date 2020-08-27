Man denies trying to steal Ipswich taxi
PUBLISHED: 06:19 28 August 2020
The trial of a Bury St Edmunds man accused of attempting to steal a taxi in Ipswich will take place next year.
Bradley Johnston, 19, of Steward Road, Bury St Edmunds, is charged with attempted robbery.
It is alleged that he attempted to rob a taxi driver of his vehicle in Downside Close, Ipswich, on January 19 this year.
A trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court during a two week warned list commencing March 22.
Judge Emma Peters ordered that a further case management hearing should take place on October 9.
