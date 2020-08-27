E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man denies trying to steal Ipswich taxi

PUBLISHED: 06:19 28 August 2020

Bradley Johnston is accused of trying to rob a taxi driver of his vehicle in Downside Close, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The trial of a Bury St Edmunds man accused of attempting to steal a taxi in Ipswich will take place next year.

Bradley Johnston, 19, of Steward Road, Bury St Edmunds, is charged with attempted robbery.

It is alleged that he attempted to rob a taxi driver of his vehicle in Downside Close, Ipswich, on January 19 this year.

A trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court during a two week warned list commencing March 22.

Judge Emma Peters ordered that a further case management hearing should take place on October 9.

