Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge

A car transporter crashed into a bridge in Bramford Road, Ipswich – with at least one of the vehicles it was carrying dislodged by the impact.

Police are at the scene in Bramford Road, where a car transporter has got stuck under a bridge.

Suffolk police were called at 5.25pm after receiving reports of the accident.

A van from the transporter flipped over as a result of the crash, and is seen in pictures on top of another van behind the transporter.

It is believed the second van was being towed by the transporter, which was travelling in the direction of Ipswich town centre.

Police were at the scene and closed the road, causing a backlog of traffic for several hours.

Bramford Road, where a car transporter has crashed into the bridge.

The crash at the railway bridge has affected some Greater Anglia services this evening, with the 6.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich train cancelled.

However, two trains were seen crossing the bridge at “walking pace” just moments after the crash, according to a witness.

Network Rail engineers have been called to the scene in case the bridge suffered structural damage.

A man at the scene said: “It’s a very sturdy bridge. It looked like nobody was hurt, which is the important thing.

The road was closed by police

“People thought it was the most bizarre thing they had seen in a long time.”

Suffolk police confirmed no arrests had been made following the crash.

The road remained closed for around two hours before reopening to traffic at 7.30pm.

