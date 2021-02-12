Village garage go-ahead to expand and build new homes
- Credit: ARCHANT
A long-established family-run village garage business is to expand its premises and build homes on part of its site.
East Suffolk Council has granted permission for Brands Garage, High Road, Trimley St Mary, to demolish some buildings at the rear of its main building, which would then be enlarged.
This would free up land at the rear and side of the site to build three new bungalows.
Brands, which provides vehicle servicing and MOT station, says the ancillary buildings to the rear of the site are no longer suitable for the works required and uses would be amalgamated into one single building.
Council planning case officer Danielle Miller said: "Given the retention of the business use at the site and its proposal to extend the garage, officers do not consider that there will be a significant impact on the business in terms of the loss of part of the site to residential properties."
You may also want to watch:
Two parking spaces are proposed for each dwelling and seven spaces are proposed for the garage.
Most Read
- 1 Sex industry link to illegal Airbnb booking in Suffolk during lockdown
- 2 Wanted child rapist had been staying in a tent near Felixstowe, court told
- 3 Ipswich community centre can operate around the clock
- 4 Frostbite! Shark appears in Kesgrave garden
- 5 Ipswich man arrested over alleged drug driving in Kesgrave
- 6 Man released under investigation after A12 crash leaves man fighting for his life
- 7 Sandi Toksvig's mispronounces River Deben on Extraordinary Escapes
- 8 300 battling Covid in hospital as cases remain above spring peak
- 9 Unanimous backing for new country park in Ipswich
- 10 Look at these amazing igloos built in the Suffolk snow