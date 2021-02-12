Village garage go-ahead to expand and build new homes

Published: 12:34 PM February 12, 2021

A long-established family-run village garage business is to expand its premises and build homes on part of its site.

East Suffolk Council has granted permission for Brands Garage, High Road, Trimley St Mary, to demolish some buildings at the rear of its main building, which would then be enlarged.

This would free up land at the rear and side of the site to build three new bungalows.

Brands, which provides vehicle servicing and MOT station, says the ancillary buildings to the rear of the site are no longer suitable for the works required and uses would be amalgamated into one single building.

Three homes will be built on part of the land occupied by Brands Garage - Credit: ARCHANT

Council planning case officer Danielle Miller said: "Given the retention of the business use at the site and its proposal to extend the garage, officers do not consider that there will be a significant impact on the business in terms of the loss of part of the site to residential properties."

You may also want to watch:

Two parking spaces are proposed for each dwelling and seven spaces are proposed for the garage.



