WATCH: Queen legend Brian May's ovation after surprise visit to Ipswich Regent show

Brian May was in amongst the crowds at the Ipswich Regent for the We Will Rock You musical on Monday, September 23. Picture: DAVID BRETT DAVID BRETT

Queen fans in Ipswich were left shocked after the band's legendary guitarist made a special appearance in the audience at the Regent's We Will Rock You musical.

Brian May was in the audience of the first Ipswich We Will Rock You. Picture: MATTHEW JAMES FRIEND Brian May was in the audience of the first Ipswich We Will Rock You. Picture: MATTHEW JAMES FRIEND

May was spotted at the Ipswich Regent Theatre last night, Monday, September 23, where he enjoyed the first evening's performance of the musical which is based on his band's songs.

Ella Hubka, 39, from Ipswich, captured the moment that May received a standing ovation from the crowds and says his appearance "made the show all the more special".

She said: "It was pretty special to have been in the presence of such a legend.

"It was a bit of a shock to see him walking into the auditorium. I excitedly pointed him out to my husband but then felt silly as I thought it must have been a lookalike, or part of the show. Then some of the audience started clapping when they realised it was, in fact, Brian May himself," continued Ella.

"I don't think everyone noticed him to start with. He sat down on an end seat and watched the show in amongst the rest of us. I could see him out of the corner of my eye but I was kind of glad he wasn't sat right in front of me... for obvious reasons!"

Other fans have been sharing photos along with their excitement on social media, with one saying May's attendance made it the "perfect evening".

Amy-Louise Webb commented on Facebook: "Really nice to see him sitting in the middle of the crowd with no massive entourage around him. Speaking to someone who works at the theatre even the staff weren't aware he was coming, it was totally unannounced. Brilliant night."

Katy Keogh added: "I saw him, excellent show for anyone going in the next week!"

The show, which is a West End hit, incorporates many of the bands hit songs including I Want to Break Free and Somebody to Love, and is currently touring around the UK.

The show will be on at the Regent Theatre until Saturday, September 28.