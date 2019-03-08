Cancelled services and rail delays at Ipswich due to broken down freight train

Services between Ipswich and London are delayed due to a broken down freight train. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

A freight train has broken down between Colchester and Manningtree causing disruption towards Ipswich.

Train services between Ipswich and Colchester are being disrupted because of a fault on the train.

As a result, Liverpool Street to Ipswich/Norwich services may terminate at Colchester and start from Colchester.

Some services may be cancelled and delays may occur - with disruption expected until further notice.

