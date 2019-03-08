Cancelled services and rail delays at Ipswich due to broken down freight train
PUBLISHED: 12:30 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 04 October 2019
Archant
A freight train has broken down between Colchester and Manningtree causing disruption towards Ipswich.
Train services between Ipswich and Colchester are being disrupted because of a fault on the train.
As a result, Liverpool Street to Ipswich/Norwich services may terminate at Colchester and start from Colchester.
Some services may be cancelled and delays may occur - with disruption expected until further notice.
