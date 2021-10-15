40 new technology jobs announced at BT
- Credit: Vismedia
BT has announced plans to create 40 new jobs in Martlesham.
The telecoms company says it has digital, network, and operational vacancies across a number of teams at their Adastral Park technology hub.
Lisa Perkins, Adastral Park research and realisation director, said: “If you’re excited by technology and driven by working hands on with leading edge innovation, then I encourage you to join the careers event next week.
“These great new roles are essential in keeping our network running.
"Many people don’t realise it, but a lot of the things we all take for granted when using the internet and smart devices are only possible because of the work we have put into creating, maintaining and revolutionising our network.
You may also want to watch:
"It doesn’t just need to be future-proof, it has to be totally secure too.”
BT are holding an online recruitment event on October 19. Find out more here.
Most Read
- 1 Royal Mail confirms removal of Ipswich postbox
- 2 Anger as 'three to four large skips' of fly-tipped rubbish blocks road
- 3 Budding musician caught with drugs in buttocks is spared prison
- 4 Ipswich reports England's highest rise in Covid infection rate
- 5 Ipswich council faces financial black hole over empty BHS store
- 6 County lines drug dealer selling cocaine in Ipswich is jailed
- 7 Suffolk man waits 12 hours for ambulance after suffering stroke
- 8 Man dies after being struck by lorry near A12
- 9 MoD warns about late-night Apache training
- 10 Felixstowe woman accused of setting fire to caravan and drink driving