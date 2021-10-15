40 new technology jobs announced at BT

Published: 12:39 PM October 15, 2021

Adastral Park, in Martlesham, Ipswich - the epicentre of BT's research, technology and IT operations. - Credit: Vismedia

BT has announced plans to create 40 new jobs in Martlesham.

The telecoms company says it has digital, network, and operational vacancies across a number of teams at their Adastral Park technology hub.

Lisa Perkins, Adastral Park research and realisation director, said: “If you’re excited by technology and driven by working hands on with leading edge innovation, then I encourage you to join the careers event next week.

“These great new roles are essential in keeping our network running.

"Many people don’t realise it, but a lot of the things we all take for granted when using the internet and smart devices are only possible because of the work we have put into creating, maintaining and revolutionising our network.

"It doesn’t just need to be future-proof, it has to be totally secure too.”

BT are holding an online recruitment event on October 19. Find out more here.