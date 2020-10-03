New boutique fitness centre offering aerial yoga opens in Ipswich

A new boutique fitness centre is bringing the latest fitness trends from London and New York to Ipswich, offering aerial yoga, box-fit and dynamic reformer pilates.

StudioFlex is a class-based fitness centre consisting of three studios and a FlexCafe near the Suffolk Show ground at Three Rivers Business Centre in Felixstowe Road.

The centre specialises in group fitness classes including hot yoga, barre, mat pilates and mat yoga and offers a range of premium classes such as aerial yoga, box-fit and flex and dynamic reformer pilates on equipment imported from America.

The boutique centre was due to open in March, days before the country went into lockdown, but it was forced to postpone its grand reopening.

James Peasey, the former Woodbridge Golf Club head professional and now manager at StudioFlex, said it was a difficult time for the new venture.

“It was such bad timing,” said Mr Peasey. “But since we opened a few weeks ago people have really been enjoying the boutique side of things.”

The boutique approach to exercise means class sizes range from four to six people, with customers having more of a one-to-one training session.

Mr Peasey said this is a “hands on” way to learn the new techniques, while also having the social and fun element with group training.

He said the aerial yoga has proved to be a big hit with customers, who would have previously needed to go to Bury St Edmunds to try out the skill.

The fitness classes can be bought on a pay-as-you-go basis and all new customers can try any class for £10.

All of these classes run for approximately an hour but they are available as 45 minute express sessions, helping those with busy schedules to squeeze their fitness fix into their day.

Customers can then enjoy a range of healthy food and drinks in CafeFlex – the studio’s new cafe – which has a range of brunches, lunches, coffees and smoothies to chose from.

The opening of the cafe has got off to a slightly slower start than StudioFlex had hoped, which has been impacted by the move from office to home-working.

“Usually there are 200 other employees at the business centre, but now there is only around 15 to 20 on site,” Mr Peasey said.

To book a class at the boutique centre contact StudioFlex at info@studioflex.co.uk or visit their website.