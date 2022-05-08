Family's appeal after 73-year-old's asbestos-related death

The family of Alan Hubbard, who previously worked at Manganese Bronze, is seeking former workers to help shed light on how he may have developed an asbestos-related disease. - Credit: Hubbard family/Archant 2017

The family of a former Ipswich-based engineering technician is seeking ex-colleagues to help shed light on how he may have developed an asbestos-related disease.

Alan Hubbard, from Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in the spring of 2020.

He had previously worked as an engineering technician at Delta Materials Research Limited, formerly Manganese Bronze, in Ipswich, from 1965 to 1981, when he was made redundant.

Following his diagnosis in 2020, his health began to decline and the 73-year-old died in May 2021.

He had been receiving care from his family and St Elizabeth Hospice.

Ashton Legal is currently looking into the matter on behalf of his family and hopes to shed light on how Mr Hubbard may have been exposed to asbestos by speaking to former colleagues.

Lawyers would like to speak to employees who were working at the former business in Hadleigh Road between 1965 and 1981 as well as hear how staff were protected when handling asbestos.

Martyn Hayward, who is working with the family, said: “We have heard from another former employee who was a metallurgist technician and recalls wearing heat-resistant clothing.

"Before the dangers of asbestos were fully understood, asbestos fibres were sometimes woven into fabric to make heat-resistant textiles, so it is possible that this was a contributing factor.

"The company also manufactured furnaces which may have contained asbestos and was known to use high-temperature thermal insulation board, known as Sindanyo Board, which in that era would have contained asbestos.

"We are hoping that other people who worked for Manganese Bronze at that time will get in touch and might shed some more light on Mr Hubbard’s role and his possible exposure to asbestos.”

Anyone with information that could assist the family is acted to contact Martyn Hayward via email at martyn.hayward@ashtonslegal.co.uk or by phone on 07458 109736.

