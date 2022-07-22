News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Felixstowe restaurant to reopen after two years

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 5:16 PM July 22, 2022
The Alex Brasserie on Undercliffe Road in Felixstowe will reopen on Saturday, July 23. 

The Alex Brasserie on Undercliffe Road in Felixstowe will reopen on Saturday, July 23. - Credit: Google Maps

A popular seaside restaurant in Felixstowe will be opening again this weekend, after closing its doors two years ago. 

The Alex Brasserie on Undercliffe Road will reopen on Saturday, July 23. 

To say she is happy, said owner Julie Yeo, would be an understatement. 

“I’m thrilled and relieved,” she said. “We’ve got plenty of bookings ready for the weekend, and we’ve also had lots of people who have said that we’ll see them in a week or two.” 

Julie said patrons will notice some changes, but that it is for the most part the same restaurant that they know and love.  

The restaurant has had to remain closed since 2020.

The restaurant has had to remain closed since 2020. - Credit: Julie Yeo

The Alex Brasserie is known for its sea views.

The Alex Brasserie is known for its sea views. - Credit: Julie Yeo

Julie said that a smaller menu will be offered, which will give the chefs the freedom to change dishes frequently

Julie said that a smaller menu will be offered, which will give the chefs the freedom to change dishes frequently, offering a wide variety of options to customers. - Credit: Julie Yeo

Owner Julie Yeo said that she has received many messages of good luck from patrons.

Owner Julie Yeo said that she has received many messages of good luck from patrons. - Credit: Julie Yeo

“The brasserie had a good following and flavour. However, we have revamped the space and redecorated,” she said. 

“We’ve produced a short, sweet menu, and have bought some very smart-looking specials boards. We’ll have a menu of the very, very favourites, and then every week we will be putting out photographs of the specials boards, and so people can see what they would like.

“Then, the chef can work with the market every week. We can see what’s looking really good, what’s in season, and what is a good price. 

“That way we can buy the freshest, best local produce, and offer it to our customers at the best possible prices.”  

For the time being, the restaurant will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. However, Julie said this will give chefs the freedom to change their dishes regularly, and offer customers a wide variety of choices. 

The restaurant is part of Yeo Group, which includes the View Point Café in Landguard, the Café Bencotto on Hamilton Road and the Alex Café Bar, which is the downstairs section of the building on Undercliffe Road. 

“This is the last of our venues to open, and we’re very excited!” said Julie. “We’ve been madly recruiting and training.  

She said patrons have been getting in touch to offer their congratulations and messages of good luck, and is hoping to see the restaurant packed once again on Saturday night. 

