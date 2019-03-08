E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'I wanted to take control' - Ipswich deputy headteacher ditches classroom to launch cleaning business

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 04 September 2019

Alison Chilvers and her team. Ms Chilvers has ditched the world of teaching to run her own business. Photo: Bright & Beautiful.

Alison Chilvers and her team. Ms Chilvers has ditched the world of teaching to run her own business. Photo: Bright & Beautiful.

An Ipswich deputy headteacher has left the textbooks and classrooms behind to fulfil her lifelong ambition of starting a business.

Alison Chilvers launched a new eco-friendly housekeeping franchise called Bright & Beautiful earlier this week, after 20 years in education.

During her career she taught thousands of pupils across Suffolk and Norfolk, and worked at Claydon High School, Diss High School and Copleston High School.

And while the former deputy head said her years in education had been fulfilling she felt now was the perfect time to accomplish her lifelong ambition of starting her own business.

"I came across Bright & Beautiful after reading an article about women in business and felt inspired to take control of my own destiny", explained Ms Chilvers

"I fell in love with the brand as soon as I saw the modern, colourful website and learnt about their ethical ethos and standards. When I noticed there was territory available in my local area, I just knew I had to take the opportunity."

Ms Chilvers is joining a national network of 65 franchisees building their own local business, creating more than 700 jobs and cleaning over 10,000 homes each month.

She added: "I've had plenty of experience of hiring cleaning services in the past and have always been disappointed; I was fed up of having to constantly ask for things to be done when, really, a high-quality cleaning service should be able to do it all without having to be asked.

"I'm very happy to be helping people who are struggling to juggle work and home-life by delivering a first-class service, that always delivers its promises, to the local community."

