Ipswich gift shop complains of 'quiet streets' as Google data shows footfall increase
An Ipswich gift shop has complained about "quiet streets" since returning earlier this month.
Georgiana 'Ana' Negru, originally from Romania, has been running the Ana Gift Shop on 6 Upper Orwell St, for three years.
And the pandemic has turned her "quiet" street even "quieter" as people have shifted away from in-person shopping.
Some businesses like Primark and Debenhams did see long queues in Ipswich upon reopening earlier this month.
And the latest mobility Google tracking data has shown that people have returned to retail and recreation.
Footfall to Ipswich's retail shops are now less than 35%, compared to before the pandemic, but not as low as when England was under lockdown.
The Google mobility trends for people using restaurants, cafés, shopping centres, theme parks, museums, libraries and cinemas in Ipswich dropped to 80% less than the normal rate on Wednesday, March 31.
Visits to public transport and workplaces have also increased a little at the end of this month. While 80% more people are enjoying parks in Ipswich when compared to before the pandemic.
However, Ms Negru has claimed she has had a lot of success on social media as customers ask her to draw their or family members' portraits.
The mum-of-two boys also creates handmade gifts and has run a café upstairs from her small shop for the last year.
She is currently selling takeaway coffee and has some chairs outside for people to sit in line with government regulations.
Her upstairs café will return when restrictions allow.