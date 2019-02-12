Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

New karts enable the disabled to experience the thrill of the race track, too

PUBLISHED: 17:24 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 15 February 2019

Leslie, who has a brain injury, does a work placement at Anglia Karting

Leslie, who has a brain injury, does a work placement at Anglia Karting

Archant

A karting centre is offering opportunities to the disabled not only on the track, through its new state-of-the-art kart, but also off the track through a work placement it provides to a young man with a brain injury.

Anglia Indoor Karting's latest addition, so those with disabilities can go karting too. Picture: Anglia Indoor KartingAnglia Indoor Karting's latest addition, so those with disabilities can go karting too. Picture: Anglia Indoor Karting

Anglia Indoor Karting Centre on Farthing Road, Ipswich, has purchased a £5,000 two seater kart for those unable to drive themselves and is looking to run specific sessions for the physically challenged too.

The investment means a lot to the centre’s director, Paula Partridge, who has a severely disabled nephew.

“Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to try out the go karts yet because he is ill at the moment, but hopefully when he is better he will,” she said.

Anglia Karting, which is now in its 29th year and employs 18 staff, has also been working with a local organisation to provide a work placement for the last nine months to Leslie, who has an acquired brain injury and communicates via phone.

Anglia Indoor Karting's latest addition, so those with disabilities can go karting too. Picture: Anglia Indoor KartingAnglia Indoor Karting's latest addition, so those with disabilities can go karting too. Picture: Anglia Indoor Karting

“Leslie approached the centre to enquire about volunteering opportunities, as he has always been interested in cars and he thought this would be a good fit with his interests,” said Ms Partridge. “It’s great for us because he’s such a cheery chap, and he helps us out. He comes with a support worker and helps out doing whatever needs doing - cleaning, putting party bags together and getting stuff ready for the customers.

“He is also a very keen kart driver himself and would encourage anyone to have a go.”

Thanks to the new 270cc kart that the centre has invested in, drivers who are not able to drive themselves have the opportunity to experience ‘hot laps’ as a passenger in the instructor-driven two-seater kart.

All drivers must first go through a comprehensive safety briefing, and the instructor demonstrates simple instructions for the passenger to follow if they would like to go faster, slower, or stop. They must be able to use their hands to communicate with the instructor while on the track.

Access Karting sessions, which the track use is exclusive to access karting groups, will run on Wednesdays 10am to 12pm from February 27.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Nacton Road reopens after collision between car and motorbike

Nacton Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE

Donor gives £150,000 from author’s will to hospital which cared for son who died from cancer

Jack Wilkinson, who died of cancer aged 12 in 2006. Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH HOSPITAL

‘You left my son to die’ - Mum’s emotional outburst at Tavis murder accused

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Floral displays planted in bid to improve safety at Ipswich Cornhill

The new planters on Ipswich Cornhill - with signs to warn visitors about the new steps. Picture: PAUL GEATER

New planters on Ipswich Cornhill in a bid to ease concerns about safety

Ipswich Council is installing new planters at the top of the steps on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘You left my son to die’ - Mum’s emotional outburst at Tavis murder accused

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Delays expected after A12 crash

The A12 near the Copdock Interchange is experiencing traffic jams following a collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

New karts enable the disabled to experience the thrill of the race track, too

Leslie, who has a brain injury, does a work placement at Anglia Karting

Sewer drain full of Yorkshire puddings

The sludge of food can block sewers and Anglia water are asking people to compost food waste rather than stuffing it in drains Picture: ANGLIA WATER

‘I will accept what is coming my way’ - Lambert has his say to FA but will not dispute misconduct charge

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists