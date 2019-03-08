Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Call centre jobs under threat

PUBLISHED: 17:03 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 18 April 2019

New Ipswich customer contact centre is within Hubbard House, Civic Drive, Ipswich

New Ipswich customer contact centre is within Hubbard House, Civic Drive, Ipswich

Archant

Staff at Anglian Home Improvements have been warned their jobs could be at risk as the company looks to close an Ipswich call centre - less than a year after it opened.

The customer contact centre at Hubbard House in Civic Drive, Ipswich was officially unveiled in May 2018 but now the 15 staff based there have been warned their jobs are under threat.

“As part of an ongoing review into business efficiencies, it is proposed that our Ipswich contact centre will close,” a spokesman for the Norwich-based company said.

“As such, we are currently in consultation with 15 employees based there.

“We are supporting our staff in exploring alternative roles within the business.”

The spokesman added: “This is a sensitive time for all concerned and we cannot comment further during this consultation period.”

The firm said it was unable at this stage to say when the centre would close, should the proposals go ahead.

When the centre was opened, Anglian Home Improvements said staff in Ipswich would make 35,000 calls per week, working a six-day week from Monday to Saturday.

Georgina Greengrass, contact centre operations manager, said at the time of the opening that the firm wanted to provide a “best in class service from the very first time they speak to an Anglian representative”.

She also said Ipswich was an ideal location for the centre because of the town's strong labour pool, as well as the fact it was close to Anglian Home Improvements' headquarters in Norwich.

Staff were said to be providing customers with information about a wide range of home improvement products, including windows, doors and conservatories.

The firm, which was established in 1966 and employees 3,500 people in total, had previously worked from a smaller office in Norwich Road.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling 'spiralled out of control'

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Kilo of cocaine found in raid on Ipswich man's home

Salvatore Dellabella, of Ipswich, who has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for possession of 1kg of crack cocaine. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Oil spill closes A14 westbound at Levington

The A14 was closed between Levington and Trimley St Martin. Picture: JERRY TURNER

New coffee shop and arts venue now open

The Green Room cafe in St Margaret’s Green Ipswich is now open Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Former Ipswich pub could become homes in flats project

The former Defiance pub on Stoke Street. Picture: ARCHANT

Paramedics swoop on hotel after 'serious incident'

The incident was spotted by witnesses at the scene about 3pm on April 17 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Call centre jobs under threat

New Ipswich customer contact centre is within Hubbard House, Civic Drive, Ipswich

Hottest day of the year for region with warmer weather to come

The weather in East Anglia is the warmest it's been all year today. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Do you recognise the men in these CCTV pictures?

Suffolk police has issued a CCTV image in the hope of identifying men linked to an incident where a woman in her 80s was assaulted outside Betfred in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Climate activists threaten to ‘shut down’ Heathrow Airport on Good Friday

Climate activists surround a pink boat parked during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Oxford Circus Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Pete Mazur flown to Ipswich Hospital after Cape Verde sickness ordeal

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists