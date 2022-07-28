Waterfront pharmacy sold to a local business owner

An award-winning pharmacy located at the Ipswich Waterfront has been sold to a local business owner.

Aqua Pharmacy, a community pharmacy with a modern fit-out and multiple consultation rooms, was started by Andrew and Michelle Claridge in 2012.

The business located on Ipswich Waterfront dispenses NHS, private and veterinary prescription medicines, totalling an average of more than 3,000 items per month.

Over the years, Aqua Pharmacy has won a number of local health promotion awards and was mentioned in the House of Commons as an example of the service delivered by community pharmacies to the public during the pandemic.

The owners, who received the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk’s award in 2021, decided to sell their business to pursue a well-earned retirement.

Following a confidential sales process with Christie & Co, the pharmacy has been sold to a local multiple operator for an undisclosed price.

Mark Page, the director medical at Christie & Co who handled the sale, said: “Michelle and Andrew have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, delivering lifesaving Covid vaccinations and achieving industry-leading awards and recognition, that I was delighted to have been able to help them with their retirement plans.

“The pharmacy continues to be the go-to clinic for ongoing booster jabs in Ipswich, and I’m sure this legacy will be upheld by its new owners.”