Former council offices to make way for 57 new homes

PUBLISHED: 13:24 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 27 March 2019

The former site Babergh District Council�s will be transformed into 57 new homes. Photo: BDC.

The former site Babergh District Council�s will be transformed into 57 new homes. Photo: BDC.

Archant

Plans to convert disused council offices in Hadleigh into 57 new homes have been given the green light.

Babergh District Council, Corks Lane, Hadleigh.Babergh District Council, Corks Lane, Hadleigh.

Babergh District Council’s Planning Committee voted in favour of the move to transform its former Hadleigh base, in Corks Lane.

The decision will help bring the valuable community asset back into use while delivering more houses for the market town.

MORE: New Superdry store puzzles shoppers

In January permission was granted for 21 new affordable homes at the former site of Angel Court care home in the town.

NEWS Pix Phil Morley 21/3/11 Babergh District Council, Corks Lane, Hadleigh.NEWS Pix Phil Morley 21/3/11 Babergh District Council, Corks Lane, Hadleigh.

The combined plans will bring a total of 78 new homes to Hadleigh from brownfield sites.

Jan Osborne, BDC’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We have always been determined that our former offices didn’t lie empty and disused for years to come, and this permission means they will be given a new lease of life as much needed homes.

“Sitting between the River Brett and the cricket ground, within 10 minutes walk of the heart of Hadleigh, I know this site will provide wonderful and sustainable homes, while our commitment to retain the best of the current buildings will ensure they complement our historic market town.”

The site is made up of five listed buildings which will be repaired, refurbished and converted into homes.

Additionally the office pavilions, built in the 1970s, will be converted into apartments.

In total the site will be redeveloped into 48 apartments of either one, two, three or four bedrooms and five houses.

And the former car park will make room for four new houses.

The space north of the River Brett, which forms a popular route for walkers, will also be retained as far as possible and continue to be publicly accessible.

Frank Lawreson, BDC’s cabinet member for assets and investment, added: “The decision by the planning committee takes us a step closer to bringing this site back into use,

“We have been clear since our offices first moved out of Corks Lane that the buildings wouldn’t be left empty and now we can start work on turning these buildings into beautiful and much needed homes.”

