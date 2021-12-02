Anti-crime campaigners plan Christmas grotto at tattoo studio

Paul Stansby (right) and Jamie Hart spread the Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation message at Ipswich Music Day Picture: BE LUCKY ANTI-KNIFE CRIME FOUNDATION - Credit: Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation

An Ipswich tattoo studio will be transformed into Santa's Grotto next weekend as part of an event to raise awareness of knife crime in Ipswich.

Lucky 13, in St Margaret's Street, is undergoing the transformation next Sunday, December 12.

And owners Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart will be dressing up for the event, which will be raising money for the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation.

Mr Stansby set up the charity after the death of his brother, Dean, who was killed in a stabbing in Ipswich in 2017.

Paul Stansby with his family and team at Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Jamie Hart said: "We do a lot of events to raise awareness of knife crime, trying to do them in a more fun way.

"Next weekend we're going to be stripping out the tattoo studio and transforming it into a full Santa's Grotto, with fake snow, sparkly reindeer and a throne for Father Christmas himself.

"We've spent a small fortune to get the stuff and have had bits and pieces donated, especially from Asda, and the place is going to be looking really nice.

"We're not asking for bookings or a set payment - donations of any amount are appreciated and will go to the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation.

"This way we can help families who have maybe been having a hard time of it with money.

"Every child will get a gift bag, can get a glitter tattoo, sit on our sleigh while they wait their turn."

Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio in St Margaret's Street, Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

The event will be Covid-safe, with the Lucky 13 staff taking the same precautions they take daily in the studio. Masks will be worn, temperatures will be taken and hand sanitiser will be provided.

Flyers highlighting the work being done by the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation will be handed out and people are welcome to talk to staff about what can be done to tackle knife crime.

"It's all about Christmas, though," Mr Hart continued. "Anything we raise will go to the charity and we're happy to have conversations, but we really just wanted to take the chance to make this Christmas a special one for families."

Lucky 13's Santa's grotto will be open from 10am to 7pm on December 12.