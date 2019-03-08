E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'We feel very proud' - Ipswich jewellers celebrate 25 years

PUBLISHED: 13:08 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 08 October 2019

Berridges, in Dial Lane, Ipswich is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Photo:Berridges.

Berridges, in Dial Lane, Ipswich is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Photo:Berridges.

Archant

Chris and Angela Hardman have been going the extra mile for 25 years.

Christopher and Angela Hardman toast to 25 years of succes. Photo: Berridges.Christopher and Angela Hardman toast to 25 years of succes. Photo: Berridges.

This is why their independent jewellery store is much more than just a shop - it's an Ipswich institution.

Berridges, in Dial Lane, has been helping people of the town celebrate and commemorate life's greatest moments since it opened in 1994.

While the shop specialises in fine antique jewellery, diamonds and pearls, its services and popularity expands far beyond that.

MORE: 'Dreams do come true' - How businessman saved Barham Lakes

Often the first thing you notice when you walk into the shop is the smell of fresh coffee emanating from the restaurant upstairs.

Berridges, in Dial Lane, Ipswich is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Photo:Berridges.Berridges, in Dial Lane, Ipswich is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Photo:Berridges.

And this element of the business has in turn created its own army of loyal patrons and regulars.

"In retail, the jewellery shop is the hardest place to get people in the door," explained Mr Hardman.

"The restaurant brings people in and creates a lot of buzz in the shop, it breaks down barriers and creates an ambiance.

"We feel very proud to be honest - reaching 25 years is quite something for any small business and in a big achievement, especially in this climate."

You may also want to watch:

In the quarter of a century in which the store has been operating , the high street has changed almost beyond recognition.

However, Mr Hardman believes the firm's focus on customer service and specialist knowledge has allowed it to continue to thrive.

He added: "The whole high street has certainly changed, fortunately for us it's not that romantic to buy an engagement ring off Amazon.

"But we have very good customer service which is so important in this climate. We will always go the extra mile. As an independent business the buck stops with us.

"When people come to us it us usually because they are celebrating a special occasion, say an engagement or a ruby wedding anniversary, we enjoy sharing that moment with them.

"We have even had couples on bended knee in the shop."

With 25 years of success in the bag the couple thanked all their loyal customers and are hoping to carry on for another 25.

Mr Hardman added: "I may be quite old by then but as long as we do what we do well I think we will be just fine."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Ipswich man charged with dealing drugs to undercover police - five times

Joseph Bentum appeared on video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fare-dodging passenger threatened to stab train ticket inspector in face

British Transport Police released this image after a passenger threatened to stab a train conductor at Stowmarket station. This week, Zak Jones admitted the offence in court Picture: BTP

Gallery Can you spot someone you know in this week's Yates gallery?

Were you partying in Yates on Saturday 5 October? Picture: LICKLIST

Video Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Date confirmed for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

The new-look Cornhill was the backdrop for last year's festive lights switch on Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich man charged with dealing drugs to undercover police – five times

Joseph Bentum appeared on video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

One lane of A14 closed as Audi and van crash

An Audi and a Vauxhall have collided on the A14 westbound near Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘We feel very proud’ - Ipswich jewellers celebrate 25 years

Berridges, in Dial Lane, Ipswich is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Photo:Berridges.

Mike Bacon on the Blues: Green-eyes and salty... We don’t care, we’re Ips-Witch United!

Ipswich players celebrate in the 1-0 win at Fleetwood. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists