Owner of Suffolk dog training business scoops Dragons' Den award

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:30 AM March 3, 2022
Updated: 7:42 AM March 3, 2022
Zoe Willingham, owner of Best Behaviour Dog Training, and her dog Olive.

Suffolk businesswoman Zoe Willingham, owner of Best Behaviour Dog Training, and her dog Olive. - Credit: Zoe Willingham

A Suffolk businesswoman is celebrating after getting a small business accolade from Dragons' Den's Theo Paphitis. 

Zoe Willingham, who owns Best Behaviour Dog Training,  was one of the businessman's Small Business Sunday (SBS) winners for 2022 and was presented with a certificate on Friday, February 25. 

Suffolk businesswoman Zoe Willingham of Best Behaviour Dog Training collecting her Small Business Sunday award

Suffolk businesswoman Zoe Willingham of Best Behaviour Dog Training collecting her Small Business Sunday award from Theo Paphitis - Credit: tprg studio

Zoe said: "It was a complete honour to be at the event and to be chosen by Theo, I admire his success and ethics as a businessman and his generosity in helping small businesses like mine be more visible to my customer base".

Best Behaviour Dog Training offers sessions in Ipswich, Martlesham, Stowupland and Colchester as well as providing online training courses and one-to-one experiences. 

The Small Business Sunday award, set up by Theo Paphitis in 2010, is a weekly initiative that looks to promote smaller businesses and has named over 3,500 winners to date. 


