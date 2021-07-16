Published: 8:16 AM July 16, 2021

A popular fishing shop is opening a new store in Ipswich's Sailmakers Shopping Centre - Credit: BEX Bait and Tackle on the Bank

A well-established Suffolk fishing shop has cast its net once again with a new shop in Ipswich's Sailmakers Shopping Centre.

BEX Bait and Tackle, run by Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks, first opened at Suffolk Waterpark seven years ago, before relocating to the former Roberterry hairdressers unit in Upper Orwell Street last year.

The hairdressers was previously run by Ms Eaks' father in the 1980s.

Camping equipment is available at the store - Credit: BEX Bait and Tackle on the Bank

The shop continued to go from strength to strength, with a second shop later opening at Hintlesham Fisheries – with the new central Ipswich store the third in its empire.

The new store will sell clothing for anglers and non-anglers alike, while also stocking carp bait, tackle and bankside gear. It will also showcase larger items such as rods, bivvies and bedchairs by brands such as NASH and JRC.

Clothing on sale will include men's, women's and children's items from brands such as Kumu, Vass and Navitas.

The shop will be selling a range of clothing items from brands such as Kumu, Vass and Navitas - Credit: BEX Bait and Tackle on the Bank

The Upper Orwell Street shop will continue to sell more specialist carp and coarse bait, as well as sea and cat fishing bait over the next few months.

Ms Eaks said opening the new shop is a "fantastic opportunity".

She said: "We want to present a boutique range of bait, tackle and bankside gear with the anglers in mind.

"Because we are an independent business we like to think we give a friendly and informative service, taking orders where products are out of stock which compliments our online store too.

"It is a fantastic opportunity to be able to set up shop within Sailmakers, as we were always saying the town needs more independent shops and there hasn’t been a fishing store in town for years."

The shop, located opposite the HMV store, will initially be open from 8.30am to 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays, between 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.