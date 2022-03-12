BrewDog submits pavement licence for 17 outdoor tables

BrewDog is seeking permission to put 17 tables and 78 chairs outside the Waterfront bar - Credit: PA

BrewDog has requested permission for a pavement licence outside its upcoming Ipswich Waterfront bar.

An application has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council for 17 tables and 78 chairs outside the venue.

The pavement licence hours of operation would be between 10am and midnight every Sunday to Thursday, and 10am to 1am on Friday and Saturday.

Representations will be heard by the council's licensing team until March 17.

A number of residents objected to BrewDog's plans to open a bar at the Waterfront, citing excess noise nuisance and a potential increase in pollution and waste.

But the craft beer chain secured a licence to sell alcohol in mid-January and has since revealed its plans to invest £750,000 in the premises.

This external seating area was included in the planning application, but specific conditions were attached to the use of this area in the initial licensing agreement - such as notices to ask customers to use outdoor areas quietly and no music played in this location.

Licensing documents on the council portal show that the licensing authority hearing on January 13 also attached a condition stating no customers shall be permitted in the external area after 10.30pm.

The bar, which is taking over a vacant commercial building in Albion Wharf, will have space for 250 customers, with seating at both ground floor and mezzanine level.

In planning documents submitted to the council in February, BrewDog stated the venue would "help to bring the unit back into use and enhance the vitality and vibrancy of the waterside development in line with the council's ambitions for the site".

The pavement licence hours differ slightly from the proposed trading hours, which are between 10am and 12.30am from Sunday to Thursday, with a later closing time of 1.30am on Friday and Saturday.

Bosses at other bars and restaurants along the Waterfront have welcomed BrewDog's impending arrival.

Nathaniel Coughlan, director at Isaacs on the Quay, said: "Everyone at Isaacs is as excited as everyone else, we welcome this much foot traffic down here on the Waterfront as much as possible.

"We see them as someone that will complement what we do and the more people down here the merrier."