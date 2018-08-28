Ipswich business centre community supports FIND

Clients and customers at Basepoint, Ipswich have made a Christmas collection for the FIND Foodbank. Leanne Martin (Basepoint), Alison Morrissey (Basepoint), and Val Kindred (FIND). Picture: BASEPOINT Archant

Basepoint Business Centre staff and licensees have had a busy December collecting together food and supplies to donate to local Ipswich charity FIND, the food bank charity.

Families in Need Ipswich (FIND) was established in 1990 by Maureen Reynel, with the aim of helping those within the local community who fell below the minimum standard of living, whether they be single, families, lone parents, children, elderly, sick, disabled or homeless.

The charity supplies a food, household items, furniture and more to those in need, and works tirelessly throughout the year to provide constant access to these services for those local to Ipswich.

Licensees and staff at Basepoint Ipswich managed to collect three large crates for donation, containing a range of supplies from nappies to pasta and soups to toothbrushes, and upon handing in the donations, had a tour of the facilities; giving them a better understanding of the importance of this charity within the local community.

Centre manager Alison Morrissey said: “Seeing how the charity works and how many people rely on its services was a real eye-opener. The work these volunteers do is truly amazing, and we would encourage anyone to donate what they can to help those less fortunate within the community. We look forward to supporting them further in the future.”