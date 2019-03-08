Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Eco-friendly yacht taking shape in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:07 16 March 2019

Spirit Yachts in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

Spirit Yachts in Ipswich. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

A yacht running on solar-powered batteries and recyclable sails will soon be on the high seas thanks to an Ipswich company.

A computer generated image of how the Spirit 44E electric yacht will look Picture: SPIRIT YACHTSA computer generated image of how the Spirit 44E electric yacht will look Picture: SPIRIT YACHTS

Spirit Yachts has begun work on building the 13.4 metre Spirit 44E for an eco-minded overseas buyer.

Due to launch in early 2020, the yacht is the first fully electric boat to be designed and built by the company, which is based at New Cut East in Ipswich Haven Marina.

The project is costing more than £850,000 and yet the yacht will look like any other.

Spirit Yachts head designer Sean McMillan said: “From afar, the Spirit 44E will look like any other Spirit sailing yacht.

“But up close, she will display signs of the sailing yachts of the future.”

The design will see two solar panels built into the aft deck that will colour match the teak decking.

The panels will charge OceanVolt 48VDC 30.4kWh batteries - made up of 48 1.9kWh batteries - which will power her Oceanvolt SD15 electric drive.

Spirit Yachts managing director Nigel Stuart said: “The lightweight electric drive system uses hydro-generation via the propeller to regenerate the batteries whilst sailing.

“Regeneration will depend on sailing speed, but it is realistic to see 1.5kW whilst sailing at five knots.

“The equivalent energy generated would be boiling a kettle, which is one of the highest power consuming appliances you would find on a yacht, or in your home for that matter.”

Spirit Yachts is also working with OneSails GBR (East) to develop a solar solution for the Spirit 44E’s sails.

John Parker from OneSails GBR (East) said: “We are exploring the use of the very latest ‘thin cell’ PV panels with the intention of utilising the yacht’s 4T Forte sails and covers as sources of electrical generation.

“The work is cutting edge, therefore at this stage a number of the details remain confidential.”

OneSails’ 4T Forte sails are currently the only sails made from a cloth that can be recycled.

Manual Lewmar winches will give a nod to more hands-on sailing, whilst a carbon mast and boom from Hall Spars will ensure her rig remains lightweight.

A large lazarette under the aft deck will house a tender with an electric motor, and a 40” Mahogany and stainless-steel steering wheel will be fitted for easy handling.

Down below, the Spirit 44E’s eco credentials continue throughout. A reversible heating/air conditioning Webasto pump will heat and cool the yacht using minimal power. All lighting will be LED

Nigel Stuart added: “The lack of hydrocarbons and the addition of solar sails will allow us to take a step closer towards creating a completely sustainable yacht.”

The interior layout will accommodate four guests across two cabins.

The 44E was conceived and commissioned by a new Spirit customer, Vincent Argiro, a retired technology entrepreneur living, sailing, racing, and exploring in British Columbia.

Speaking of the sustainability mission of the new yacht, Dr Argiro said: “The stretch goal for the

44E is near total energy self-sufficiency. I envision plugging into shore power to be a rare event. And happily, an energy-efficient design is also a fast design. This light and sleek girl is going to fly!”

These are busy times for Spirit Yachts. Work is progressing on the 34m Spirit 111, due to launch later this year. Also in construction is a 75ft power boat, a 65ft hybrid and 50ft sailing yacht.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated Orwell Bridge at ‘risk’ of closure as blustery conditions hit Suffolk

Highways England say they expect to be closing the Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Orwell Bridge expected to CLOSE this evening

Highways England say they expect to be closing the Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge ‘may’ close this afternoon as wind speeds hit 55mph

Suffolk police temporarily closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 this evening following concerns for a man's safety. Picture: ARCHANT

Video Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge expected to CLOSE this evening

Highways England say they expect to be closing the Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

Former Browne’s shop to reopen as seafood restaurant

The Ocean Fish Basket, a new fish restaurant in Upper Brook Street in the heart of Ipswich, and owner Mr Hasan Orman. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 home draw with Nottingham Forest

Jon Nolan dives in to head the ball but couldn't direct it into the back of the net. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ratings: Player grades as Edwards, Pennington and Chalobah impress in another Ipswich draw

Gwion Edwards crosses for Collin Quaner (not pictured) to score Town's goal in the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘If we play like that next season we’ll get 144 points’ - Town fans react to Forest draw

Nottingham Forest score a first half equaliser, in this goal mouth scramble. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists