Fresh plans to revamp entrance of Buttermarket shopping centre

Published: 5:10 PM April 21, 2021

The current entrance to the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Ipswich's Buttermarket Shopping Centre is hoping to continue its redevelopment with a revitalised entrance.

The shopping centre's owners have applied for planning permission from Ipswich Borough Council to redesign the existing rear entrance in the Buttermarket – between the New Look and Superdry stores.

Planning permission was granted for the demolition of the entrance in 2017, although works to construct a new entrance were never completed due to the demise of the building contractor.

In the new plans, a temporary canopy currently in place will be removed and replaced with a smaller glazed canopy, while main entrance doors will be replaced with fully glazed units.

Architects LK2, who worked with developers for the initial redevelopment, said the works will give the centre's northern area a fresh and clean appearance, acting as a "beacon" to draw more customers in to the centre.

The current signage will also be modernised.

Allan Hassell, centre manager, said he is looking forward to welcoming more shoppers to the Buttermarket - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Allan Hassell, centre manager at the Buttermarket, said the centre aims to continue improving.

Mr Hassell said: “DTZ Investors, landlord of the Buttermarket, remain committed to the ongoing development of the centre with the aim of creating an improved destination for our customers to shop, eat and spend their leisure time.

"After a very tough year for everyone, it’s been marvellous to see our loyal community returning to the Buttermarket Centre and we are doing all we can to make their experience as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.”

Major redevelopment plans at the centre, which first opened in 1992, began after its sale in 2015 – officially reopening to the public in 2017.

The centre transformed from being a retail-centred shopping hub to a mixed-use venue, now filled with national food chains, a gym, arcade and cinema.

Queues at popular stores such as TK Maxx have continued post-lockdown, while another burger restaurant – The Burger Priest – opened in July last year.

The plans, submitted to Ipswich Borough Council's planning portal on April 16, remain pending consideration.