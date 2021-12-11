News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cafe Bencotto in Felixstowe temporarily closed due to Covid

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:03 PM December 11, 2021
Cafe Bencotto in Hamilton Road Felixstowe has been closed since December 9 as staff are self isolating

Cafe Bencotto in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, has been closed since December 9 as staff are self isolating - Credit: Google Maps

Management at Cafe Bencotto in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, have announced that the premises are temporarily closed because of a Covid alert.

This is because some members of staff need to self isolate while they await PCR test results.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Cafe Bencotto said: "Unfortunately due to some staff needing to isolate whilst awaiting test results, we are having to close our doors temporarily.

"We have not been told to close but are doing so as a precaution.

"We apologise for any inconvenience.

"We will update as soon as possible.

"The Alex and View Point Cafe are open as normal."

It is currently unclear when the cafe - which has been closed since Thursday, December 9 - will reopen, with it advising customers with bookings next Saturday that they will "update them as soon as possible".

