'It is her place' - Mum opens cake business named after daughter
- Credit: Archant 2022
A new vibrant cake business has opened after its owner took the plunge to pursue her baking passion following redundancy.
Cakes & Bakes by Lacey Grace can be found in the Microshops, in Carr Street, and is named after owner Claire Moore's four-year-old daughter who claims "it is her place".
The mum started baking when she was on maternity leave in 2018 and has taken the plunge after recently being made redundant from her role as a team leader selling car insurance.
She had held her role for 17 years and said baking during her leave all those years ago helped her perfect her technique and recipes.
Ms Moore said: “Since 2018, alongside working in a full-time job and after my daughter was born, I started making sweet cones and cupcakes for friends, and then their friends.
"I self-taught myself to make cakes but I was already quite good at cupcakes so I made a Facebook page and started to advertise my bakes.”
A week ago, after four years of developing her passion, she opened her first shop in the Microshops, which brings together many growing businesses.
Cakes & Bakes by Lacey Grace invites whole families to visit with its vibrant wallpaper, cupcakes and sweets.
She said children are very excited to try the many different colourful treats that are served in the store.
Lucky customers can also get a nice ‘hello’ and big smile from Lacey Grace who helps her mum at weekends.
Ms Moore said: “My daughter likes to be the head taster and check if the cakes I bake are ok. Her favourite cupcakes are those with unicorns. My clients find Lacey Grace very cute as she is not shy and likes talking to people.”
The shop offers many types of yummy cupcakes, slices of cakes, brownies, blondies, rocky roads and milkshakes.
Soon Ms Moore will be also introducing waffle sticks with many kinds of toppings.
The cake shop takes orders for bespoke buttercream celebration cakes and cupcakes for many occasions such as birthdays, baby showers and weddings.
The treats can be ordered in the shop, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.