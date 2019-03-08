Ipswich’s Futura Park could get 19 new units next to John Lewis as part of £4.7m investment

Chancerygate has acquired a 5.7-acre site at Futura Park to develop 19 industrial units. Image: Chancerygate. Archant

The UK’s largest industrial developer could soon be building 19 new units at Ipswich’s Futura Park – creating new jobs and breathing new life into the brownfield site.

Chancerygate has completed the acquisition of the site to speculatively develop 19 grade-A units covering 143,000sq ft as part of a £4.7m investment in the region.

And a full planning application is currently under consideration.

The 5.7 acre site, near John Lewis and Jaguar Land Rover, will feature freehold and leasehold units ranging in size from 2,000sq ft to 10,350sq ft.

The development will also include environmental and sustainability details such as electric vehicle charging points and high-performance building materials.

“We identified this site in Ipswich as part of our ongoing expansion into well-connected, strategic regional locations across the UK,” said George Dickens, development manager.

“The scheme will boost the local economy by creating new business and employment opportunities and regenerating a brownfield site with high-quality, modern industrial units.

“Our development will provide grade-A units in an area where there is significant underlying demand.

“We are already in discussions with a number of interested occupiers located in and around Ipswich.”

The units will be of varying sizes as to suit different business requirements, in particular supporting small firms and start-ups.

Futura Park is already in the process of expanding what it has on offer – with the building of a new storage centre currently under way.

Lok’n’Store, situated opposite the Audi dealership, is expected to open later this year providing space for individuals and businesses who want somewhere to store items.

As part of the same £4.7m investment Chancerygate is also looking to build new units over the border in Norwich.

The industrial developer has purchased the 4.5-acre former Allied Bakeries site at Northern Industrial Estates.

And intends to build 17 grade-A units at the site which will total 116,000 sq ft. Proposals for the development will be submitted to Norwich City Council in May.

Both sites are situated in close proximity to major transport hubs, providing access across the region and to London.

Chancerygate is the UK’s largest multi-unit industrial developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide.