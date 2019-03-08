Partly Cloudy

Ipswich’s Futura Park could get 19 new units next to John Lewis as part of £4.7m investment

PUBLISHED: 10:18 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 11 April 2019

Chancerygate has acquired a 5.7-acre site at Futura Park to develop 19 industrial units. Image: Chancerygate.

Chancerygate has acquired a 5.7-acre site at Futura Park to develop 19 industrial units. Image: Chancerygate.

Archant

The UK’s largest industrial developer could soon be building 19 new units at Ipswich’s Futura Park – creating new jobs and breathing new life into the brownfield site.

Chancerygate has completed the acquisition of the site to speculatively develop 19 grade-A units covering 143,000sq ft as part of a £4.7m investment in the region.

And a full planning application is currently under consideration.

The 5.7 acre site, near John Lewis and Jaguar Land Rover, will feature freehold and leasehold units ranging in size from 2,000sq ft to 10,350sq ft.

The development will also include environmental and sustainability details such as electric vehicle charging points and high-performance building materials.

MORE: New Bernard Matthews factory ‘would create 650 new full-time jobs’

“We identified this site in Ipswich as part of our ongoing expansion into well-connected, strategic regional locations across the UK,” said George Dickens, development manager.

“The scheme will boost the local economy by creating new business and employment opportunities and regenerating a brownfield site with high-quality, modern industrial units.

“Our development will provide grade-A units in an area where there is significant underlying demand.

“We are already in discussions with a number of interested occupiers located in and around Ipswich.”

The units will be of varying sizes as to suit different business requirements, in particular supporting small firms and start-ups.

Futura Park is already in the process of expanding what it has on offer – with the building of a new storage centre currently under way.

Lok’n’Store, situated opposite the Audi dealership, is expected to open later this year providing space for individuals and businesses who want somewhere to store items.

As part of the same £4.7m investment Chancerygate is also looking to build new units over the border in Norwich.

The industrial developer has purchased the 4.5-acre former Allied Bakeries site at Northern Industrial Estates.

And intends to build 17 grade-A units at the site which will total 116,000 sq ft. Proposals for the development will be submitted to Norwich City Council in May.

Both sites are situated in close proximity to major transport hubs, providing access across the region and to London.

Chancerygate is the UK’s largest multi-unit industrial developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide.

New shoe shop opens in Ipswich town centre "to keep feet comfortable"

Marion Gordon, Lisa Southgate and Sharon Hall at their new shoe shop, Maresa Shoes Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Robot Wars legend Rex Garrod dies at 75 after long illness with Alzheimer's

Rex Garrod outside his workshop near Debenham in 2006. He was working on a water-powered clock Picture: Phil Morley

Closed Ipswich care home could be turned into student accommodation

The former Ormonde Nursing Home in Westerfield Road, Ipswich, which could be turned into student accommodation. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

What interests did your MP declare over the last year?

Dr Therese Coffey has accepted visits to the Grand Nation, Royal Ascot and the BAFTAs. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a 'horrible experience'

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Rooftop egg-thrower's actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooftop egg-thrower's actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a 'horrible experience'

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

'Inappropriate' horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

What interests did your MP declare over the last year?

Dr Therese Coffey has accepted visits to the Grand Nation, Royal Ascot and the BAFTAs. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

'Disappointment' as major bid for technology hub in East Anglia is rejected

Dr Nikos Savvas, West Suffolk College principal and Suffolk Academy Trust chief executive said he was

Robot Wars legend Rex Garrod dies at 75 after long illness with Alzheimer's

Rex Garrod outside his workshop near Debenham in 2006. He was working on a water-powered clock Picture: Phil Morley
