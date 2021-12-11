'Fabulous, flamboyant fun' - 12 months of LGBT+ and BAME Ipswich women

Delly is August in the calendar from women in Ipswich - Credit: Lorraine Draper of Raine Photography/ Delly Haseldine

Ipswich women from the LGBT+ and BAME community are being celebrated in a charity calendar.

Each month brave women are being showcased in the Free to be Me calendar to raise money for charity.

All funds are going to Inside Out, which supports mental health and emotional wellbeing through art.

Delly Haseldine, who runs the Fair Trade shop in Upper Brook Street, said it's all "fabulous and flamboyant fun".

She added: "This calendar is a labour of love, created by a group of like-minded women who volunteered their time and talents in order to empower others, spread a message of strength and self-acceptance and raise money for charity.

"Many of those involved in its creation have been, or have loved ones, affected by domestic abuse, been discriminated against or have battled with self-esteem or anxiety.

"We are hoping to challenge the perception of women in society, question beauty standards and show that, despite all odds, we can overcome anything!"

One of the models in the calendar, Josie Quinn, who is a disabled LGBT+ person said its about making women feel beautiful.

Ms Quinn said: "People don't see disabled women as beautiful.

Daisy also pictured in the calendar. - Credit: Lorraine Draper of Raine Photography/ Delly Haseldine

"I don't say I'm disabled but refer to myself as ironically fabulous, which is what I am."

She has not been able to work because of her disability but has done a lot of work with charities.

Ms Quinn said: "I volunteer with the Blue Cross and socialise the cats and dogs.

"It's fantastic and really important that I'm able to engage and help."

Manager of the Shed, in Sproughton, Lesley Austin, also helped by getting the models access to her old-timey venue, which includes antique, garden and cafe shops, run by vendors.

"They looked fabulous," she said. "They used all different parts of the venue.

Josie Quinn is July - Credit: Lorraine Draper of Raine Photography/ Delly Haseldine

"Women are just as important as everyone else and this is a charity very close to my heart and I wanted to support them."

The calendars are available to order online here,

They are also available to pick up in store from The Fair Trade Shop in Upper Brook Street and The Shed in Sproughton High Street at £6 each.