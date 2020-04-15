E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Family run lorry dealership helping service ambulances during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:20 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 15 April 2020

Chassis Cab HGV vehicle technicians Phil Smith and Kieran Ellis are working on the East of England Ambulance Service fleet. PICTURE: Chassis Cab

Chassis Cab HGV vehicle technicians Phil Smith and Kieran Ellis are working on the East of England Ambulance Service fleet. PICTURE: Chassis Cab

Chassis Cab

A Suffolk lorry company is providing mechanics to help keep ambulances on the road during the coronavirus crisis.

ChassisCab, a family-owned DAF truck dealership based in Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, has sent two of its HGV technicians to work at the East of England Ambulance Service’s workshop servicing ambulances and paramedic’s vehicles.

Robert Baxter, ChassisCab managing director, said: “We feel privileged to be able to help the NHS in some way during these unprecedented times. Providing our specialist technicians to help with the workload when the Trust was experiencing staff shortages was an easy choice to make.

“The outbreak is having an impact on the way we do business but we have a structure in place to continue delivering support to our customers who need us now more than ever.

“It is our commitment to provide our employees with safe work environments, so that our people can continue to deliver an exceptional level of service and support to the business owners throughout our region.

“We are working as efficiently as we can still continuing to provide servicing including inspections, repairs and parts to keep the essential services moving while the outbreak continues and we thank all our staff for their exceptional efforts.”

The firm is still maintaining lorries making deliveries across the UK.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

'Hand gun' pulled from car after traffic near miss in Ipswich

The Havens at Ipswich's Ransomes Europark, close to where the incident took place. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews attend 'suspicious' shed fires in Ipswich overnight

Fire crews were called to Bramford Lane on Sunday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

