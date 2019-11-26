Which stores are joining in festive late-night shopping in Ipswich?

Sailmakers in Ipswich launches its late-night shopping this week. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD/SAILMAKERS Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

This Thursday, November 28, will be the second late-night shopping event in Ipswich, with festive bargains ahead of Black Friday. Here's our guide to which stores are taking part.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chriistmas shoppers in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD/SAILMAKERS Chriistmas shoppers in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD/SAILMAKERS

Late-night shopping launched last week with the big switch-on on the Cornhill. Cathy Frost, Ipswich Vision co-ordinator, said: "I think the switch-on went very well, with a lot of people coming into town."

Sailmakers Shopping Centre launches its late-night shopping season this week, and many of its stores will be offering early Black Friday deals.

Footfall is already on the way up according to centre manager Mike Sorhaindo, who says it is expected to average over 125,000 a week. "We've got some great deals from our retailers for this week, and we're expecting a great atmosphere here in the centre and plenty of shoppers."

Below are details of many of the shops in Ipswich town centre planning to join in the late-night opening, and some opening late on other nights. Some other shops will join in during December, and timings may change.

Shopping centres

- Sailmakers Shopping Centre: Open until 9pm, although shop opening times will vary. River Island is opening until 9pm, and HMV and Boots will be open until 8pm.

- Buttermarket Shopping Centre: Open until 9pm, but again individual store opening times will vary. New Look is opening until 8pm on Thursdays. TK Maxx is open until 8.30pm on both Thursdays and Fridays, 8pm from Monday to Wednesday and 7pm on Saturdays.

Department stores

- Debenhams: Open until 9pm on both Thursdays and Fridays. It will also be open until 7pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

- Marks & Spencer: Open until 9pm on Thursdays and 7pm from Monday to Saturday. From December 13 onwards, the store will be open until 8pm daily, except Sundays.

- Coes: Open until 8pm

Fashion stores

- Accessorize: Open until 8pm this Thursday, and 9pm from December 5.

- Jack Wills, Tavern Street: Open until 7.30pm.

- Joules, Butter Market: Open until 8pm

- H&M, Tavern Street: Open until 9pm

You may also want to watch:

- Peacocks, Carr Street: Open until 8pm

- Primark, Westgate Street: Open until 9pm.

Gifts, stationery, books and toys

- The Entertainer, Carr Street: Open until 9pm.

- Fair Trade Shop, Upper Brook Street: Open until 8pm.

- Paperchase, Tavern Street: Open until 9pm.

- Waterstones, Butter Market: Open until 8pm.

- WH Smith, Westgate Street: Open until 8pm this Thursday and 9pm from next week.

Food and drink

- Hotel Chocolat, Tavern Street: Open until 8pm.

- Whittard, Tavern Street: Open until 8.30pm, with tastings.

Health and beauty

The Body Shop, Tavern Street: Open until 8.30pm.

Kiko Milano: Open until 8.30pm

Superdrug, Tavern Street: Open until 9pm

Lush, Tavern Street: Open until 8pm on November 28, then 9pm from December 5.

Free books

- Global Educational Trust (GET), Princes Street: If you're looking for a break from shopping, this shop is also taking part in the late-night shopping event this Thursday, opening from 4.30 to 8pm. You can take three books free of charge each day. You can choose to make a small donation, but this is voluntary.

Is your store taking part in late-night shopping? Email us to be added to the list.