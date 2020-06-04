E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coes prepares to welcome Ipswich shoppers back

PUBLISHED: 18:30 04 June 2020

Masks, gloves and protective glasses are worn whilst making alterations to clothing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Masks, gloves and protective glasses are worn whilst making alterations to clothing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

One of Ipswich’s biggest independent retailers, Coes, has revealed what measures it has put in place ahead of its re-opening - while exploring virtual shopping options using Zoom and Facetime for those shielding.

Coes department store prepare to reopen, as they set up social distancing measures in store Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCoes department store prepare to reopen, as they set up social distancing measures in store Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

From a new one-way system to social distancing markers, staff have been working hard to ensure the store can re-open on June 16.

Customers will be asked to enter the store from the car park and exit through the Norwich Road entrance to help ensure the flow of shoppers.

Stairs will also be one-way only and shoppers will be discouraged from using lifts unless they need them.

Marketing manager Fiona Coe said a lot of changes had been made to help protect staff and shoppers.

Coes department store prepare to reopen, as they set up social distancing measures in store Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCoes department store prepare to reopen, as they set up social distancing measures in store Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We have gone around the whole of the shop and reconfigured our fixtures and fittings,” said Mrs Coe.

“When people come in they will be greeted by a member of staff and asked if they want to use hand sanitiser.

“We are offering face coverings and gloves to all our staff.”

You may also want to watch:

Customers will still be able to try on clothes in store but all items not purchased after being tried on will be removed from sale for 72 hours before they are put back out again.

“Our fitting rooms will be open but they will be cleaned after every customer comes in,” said Mrs Coe.

In line with Government guidance the store will also be limiting the number of people allowed inside the shop at any one time.

Each department within the store has its own quota and will be closely monitoring the amount of people allowed in.

Coes department store prepare to reopen, as they set up social distancing measures in store Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCoes department store prepare to reopen, as they set up social distancing measures in store Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

In particular, the shop believes the school uniform and sportswear sections will prove most popular and an appointment system has been set up for those looking to purchase school wear from the store for the new academic year.

Mrs Coe said they were still be looking at other ways to help shoppers who aren’t ready to come back, including through deliveries and virtual shopping on Zoom or Facetime.

In the meantime, Mrs Coe said the store was looking forward to welcoming customers back.

“The hardest thing from our point of view is the uncertainty,” said Mrs Coe.

“Our main message would be to reassure people we will do everything we possibly can to keep them safe.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man who sent sexual images to schoolgirl loses appeal against sentence

Catalin Vasilache took his case to the Court of Appeal Picture: GOOGLE

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Coes prepares to welcome Ipswich shoppers back

Masks, gloves and protective glasses are worn whilst making alterations to clothing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man charged in connection with theft from Felixstowe van

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a chainsaw from a van in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cancer patients will die because of diagnosis delays during pandemic, warns hospital chief

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, has said people will die because they didn't come to hospital for a cancer diagnosis. Picture: GREGG BROWN/SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24