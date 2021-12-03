News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Plans submitted to turn special measures care home into hotel

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 5:30 AM December 3, 2021
Jeian Care Home in Colchester Road, Ipswich

Jeian Care Home in Colchester Road, Ipswich - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A care home in Colchester Road could become a hotel under plans submitted to Ipswich Borough Council.  

Jeian Care Home, a residential living facility in Ipswich, was archived from the Care Quality Commission's listings on November 30, a week after an application to see the site transformed into a hotel was received by the council. 

Information and contact details for the home have also been removed from the NHS website. 

It is proposed that the 17-bedroom facility be turned into a 10-bedroom hotel, with no change to the number of parking spaces. 

Two recent Care Quality Commission inspections, in May and June of this year, into standards at the care home revealed it was inadequate overall, highlighting particular concerns with safety and leadership. It was put into special measures over the summer. 

The site on the corner of Colchester Road was changed from a residential property into a care home in the 1990s. 

