A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Tesco is to close one of its Tesco Express stores, which will also mean the loss of its post office service and ATM.

The Westbourne store on Bramford Road in Ipswich will close its doors for the last time on March 16.

Following a review, Tesco said it had made the “difficult decision” to close the store, including the Post Office service.

A spokesman said: “We have announced to colleagues that we have taken the difficult decision to close the store.

“We have worked very hard to improve the performance of the store, but this was ultimately unsuccessful.

“Our priority now is to explain what this announcement means for our colleagues and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with Tesco.

“We would like to thank all our customers who have shopped in our store and we will continue to do our best to serve them through our other local stores on Norwich Road and St Matthew’s Street.”

The spokesman said the company’s priority would be to explain to its colleagues what the announcement meant for them.

“Wherever possible, we will offer them alternative jobs with Tesco and will do our utmost for their further prospects,” the spokesman added.

A member of staff at the store said he didn’t know anything about the closure when asked on Wednesday. “They haven’t told us anything,” he said.

Before it became a Tesco Express, the store was a One Stop convenience store.

Those people living in the area who need to use post office facilities will now have to use the nearest post offices on Bramford Lane or Meredith Road in Ipswich.