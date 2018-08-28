Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:12 09 January 2019

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Tesco is to close one of its Tesco Express stores, which will also mean the loss of its post office service and ATM.

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANTTesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

The Westbourne store on Bramford Road in Ipswich will close its doors for the last time on March 16.

Following a review, Tesco said it had made the “difficult decision” to close the store, including the Post Office service.

A spokesman said: “We have announced to colleagues that we have taken the difficult decision to close the store.

“We have worked very hard to improve the performance of the store, but this was ultimately unsuccessful.

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANTTesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

“Our priority now is to explain what this announcement means for our colleagues and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with Tesco.

“We would like to thank all our customers who have shopped in our store and we will continue to do our best to serve them through our other local stores on Norwich Road and St Matthew’s Street.”

The spokesman said the company’s priority would be to explain to its colleagues what the announcement meant for them.

“Wherever possible, we will offer them alternative jobs with Tesco and will do our utmost for their further prospects,” the spokesman added.

A member of staff at the store said he didn’t know anything about the closure when asked on Wednesday. “They haven’t told us anything,” he said.

Before it became a Tesco Express, the store was a One Stop convenience store.

Those people living in the area who need to use post office facilities will now have to use the nearest post offices on Bramford Lane or Meredith Road in Ipswich.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Real Manhunt detective on ‘evil’ Bellfield, police on the edge and why he pulled out of PCC race

Former Met police officer Colin Sutton Picture: GREGG BROWN

Updated A14 fully re-open after collision near Orwell Bridge

A stretch of the A1303 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Star from The Undateables to perform at local gig

Daniel Wakeford is coming to Ipswich Picture: JESS JONES PHOTOGRAPHY

Motorist stopped in Kesgrave suspected of watching Youtube videos while driving

Police have stopped a motorist in Kesgrave suspected of driving while watching Youtube videos Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Witness tells court gang ‘held down Tavis as he was stabbed’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Former Ipswich forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is back in football... in Thailand

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is looking to rebuild his career in Thailand. Picture: THAILEAGUE/TWITTER

Walsham boss Trevor Newman shows his class on and off the football pitch – as Willows march on

Last season's Walsham le Willows management duo Trevor Newman (left) and Paul Smith. Newman is now boss after Smith and Walsham parted company in the summer. Photo: STAN BASTON

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Anti-EU pub boss to visit Ipswich to back hard Brexit

J D Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists