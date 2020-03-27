E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich jobs at risk as coronavirus puts Chiquito into administration

PUBLISHED: 15:50 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 27 March 2020

N Chiquito Ravenswood opened in 2013 following development of the site Picture: ARCHANT

N Chiquito Ravenswood opened in 2013 following development of the site Picture: ARCHANT

Jobs are at risk in Ipswich as the Chiquito restaurant chain is put into administration as it struggles to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week The Restaurant Group (TRG), which owns Chiquito along with Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s, said their sales had plummeted by 12.5% over two weeks.

A total of 60 Chiquito sites will remain shut, as well as a chain of pubs in London called Food & Fuel also owned by TRG. Around 1,500 jobs are likely to be affected by the move.

MORE: Mum’s dream dog cafe and groomers put on hold due to coronavirus

A spokesman for TRG said: “Covid-19 has had an immediate and significant impact on trading across the Group.

“We have conducted a review of the performance of our business divisions, with a particular focus on the expected future cash generation profile of each of our business units.”

He added that both groups are expected to hit losses this year, “as a result, the Group has taken the very difficult decision to appoint administrators for Food & Fuel Limited and filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator for Chiquito Limited.

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

“The decisions have been incredibly difficult and we recognise the significant impact on all of our colleagues that are affected. We thank them for their hard work and commitment during these very testing times.”

It is not yet known which of the branches will re-open after the lockdown is lifted, but an announcement is expected in a few weeks.

The Ipswich branch of Chiquito, in Ravenswood, had previously been put on the market by TRG.

Keep up-to-date with news on coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group and subscribing to our daily newsletter.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘After a few weeks, your background as a player doesn’t inspire them’ - Ex-defender on ‘leader’ Lambert’s management style

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been called a 'leader' by former player Jens Berthel Askou. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Suffolk thanks teachers and school staff during coronavirus crisis

Mrs Welsh and Harper showing what they made to be displayed outside their school Picture: ST MARYS C OF E PRIMARY SCHOOL

WATCH: Empty streets across Suffolk’s towns due to coronavirus

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country goes into lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

£7.5m scheme to train 6,000 carers in Suffolk and Norfolk

Suffolk and Norfolk has secured millions of pounds to upskill 6,000 carers across the two counties. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Primary school places are still due to be announced on April 16

Parents have been wondering whether primary school places will still be announced in April due to coronavirus. Stock image Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE
Drive 24