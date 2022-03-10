Tree planted to mark 180 years of Cory Brothers dedicated to Ipswich people

To mark 180 years of trading, an Ipswich-based shipping firm has planted a tree in Christchurch Park, dedicating it to the future success of the people in the town.

The initial idea from Cory Brothers, which completed its merger with Dutch company Vertom Agencies last week, was to plant 180 trees for 180 years of the brand.

But the business has ambitiously upscaled those plans to plant 250 trees - most across Suffolk, but some in Wales and Scotland.

The first - an English oak - was planted at a ceremony in Christchurch Park on a bright spring day, and Mike Bowden, group marketing and procurement manager, said that the company was pleased with the tree's location in the "jewel of the Ipswich parks crown".

The Cory Brothers team ahead of the tree-planting ceremony Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

He added: "To be trading for 180 years in our industry is a massive milestone; it's unheard of.

"We've kept to the same brand and logo for years and years with only slight deviation and we're happy to say ours is a really revered and respected brand."

A number of ideas were considered to commemorate the milestone, with the youngest member of the Cory Brothers team, Hannah Ross, suggesting the tree planting.

She said: "Everyone was coming up with some ideas and I thought we want to do more for the environment, so why not tree-planting?

"And the idea to keep it local, keep it near to the office, just means it can be enjoyed by people close to home."

The Cory Brothers are planting 180 trees for their 180 year celebration. Peter Wilson (Group MD) and Hannah Ross. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Although the ancestral home of Cory Brothers is Wales - and a nod to that will be incorporated into the plaque at Christchurch Park - Ipswich has "become home" and Mr Wilson said in a speech at the planting ceremony it was "proper" to have a tree in the town.

"There's not many businesses that can still have that brand and that history.

"It's a testament to all the custodians before me and the people who have contributed to this impressive milestone.

"The climate is changing, our trees are natural allies and we've always adapted to the future and invested in ways to support causes, so this seemed a fitting tribute.

"I'm going to dedicate this tree to the people of Ipswich in the hope that we can all focus on our future, continue to enjoy more success and look after the most important thing in life, which is each other."