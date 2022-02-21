Demand for Crane Park 'far exceeded supply' with only one unit available

Only one unit has yet to be filled at Crane Park in Ipswich - Credit: NORTHWOOD URBAN LOGISTICS

An Ipswich industrial park has seen high demand with only one unit left since it opened nine months ago.

The success of Crane Park, in Ravenswood, has brought a 'diverse portfolio of national and international brands to Ipswich' and boosted the local economy.

Robin Cousins, associate at Penn Commercial, which worked jointly to let Crane Park units, said: "The fact that we have been able to let 18 of these modern new-build units in just nine months is evidence of the growing demand in this area.

"This interest has been driven, not only by the lack of stock locally, but also the high build quality and specification employed on the scheme."

The last remaining unit has a total area of 8,421 sq ft over two floors.

It will be available to a shell specification, so occupiers can undertake their own fit-out to suit their needs and could include mezzanine office accommodation and staff facilities.

The site created units ranging in size from 2,052sq ft to 51,011 sq ft.

Green initiative technology was important to the design, with low air permeability design, electric vehicle charging points, 15% warehouse roof lights increasing natural lighting, high-performance insulated cladding and roof materials.

Located on the site of the former Crane plant, once Ipswich's largest private-sector employer, the modern, eco-friendly units have been taken on by a range of national and regional occupiers, including Howden Joinery, Easy Bathrooms, Wanb Express and New Vision.

Adjacent to the site is Futura Park, with John Lewis, Waitrose, Costa and a number of car dealerships.

Nick Turner, executive director of asset management at Northwood Investors, said: "We are proud to have brought a diverse portfolio of national and international brands to Ipswich through our development of Crane Park, as well as providing a significant boost for the local economy.

"Demand has far exceeded supply, and we have been attracting headline rents for the area with our flexible, high specification commercial units.

"The fact that Penn has been able to let the units within such a short period just proves how proactive they have been in understanding our requirements and marketing the scheme."