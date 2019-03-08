First look at plans for huge new development at Ipswich's Futura Park
PUBLISHED: 09:54 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 30 July 2019
Archant
Work on a new 145,000 sq ft business centre at Ipswich's Futura Park will soon get under way.
Industrial property developer Chancerygate will begin building the 19-unit Cranes Business Centre in September, after purchasing the site in April.
The development will include environmental and sustainable features such as electric vehicle charging points and high-performance building materials
These new CGI images provide a first look at how the site is expected to take shape, with the first units available from summer 2020.
Situated close just off the A14 close to John Lewis, Waitrose and Jaguar Land Rover, the development will offer units ranging in size from 2,050 sq ft to 51,000 sq ft.
Chancerygate development director, George Dickens, said: "We are very pleased to have been granted detailed planning consent by Ipswich Borough Council who have recognised the potential of regenerating this brownfield site into a high specification business centre.
"Cranes Business Centre is an excellent example of the type of strategic regional location that Chancerygate seeks to develop and, in doing so, create new business and employment opportunities."