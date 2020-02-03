Pension firm staff 'thrilled' to support Ipswich domestic abuse charity

Employees at pensions firm Curtis Banks are supporting a town charity which supports children and adults affected by domestic abuse.

Staff at the Ipswich branch of the firm - which also has offices in Bristol and Dundee and is one of the UK's largest independent Self Invested Personal Pensions (SIPP) providers - voted to support Lighthouse during 2020 and 2021.

Brian Ward, its chair of corporate social responsibility, said: "I have always been proud of the hard work and dedication that our staff put into raising money for charity.

"Over the years this has ranged from bake sales, jumper days, sporting challenges and skydiving. The energy to help is infectious around the business. We are thrilled to be able to support Lighthouse for the next two years.

Last year, staff at Ipswich raised nearly £8k towards chosen charity St Elizabeth Hospice and hope to do the same again for Lighthouse.

Sally Winston, chief executive of Lighthouse, said: "We are delighted to have been chosen as the charity of the year for Curtis Banks' Ipswich office for the next two years.

"Curtis Banks has a history of fundraising for charity and their funds will go a long way towards helping those affected by domestic abuse."