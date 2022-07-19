News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

David Lloyd reveals garden spa plan at Ipswich centre

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:30 AM July 19, 2022
David Lloyd Leisure Ltd, Ipswich

David Lloyd Leisure Ltd, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A popular Ipswich fitness centre has submitted for planning permission to build a new garden spa inside its premises. 

David Lloyd, in Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, has made an application in order to create an outside spa area which will include a sauna and a hydro pool.   

The health and fitness club located on the outskirts of Ipswich town centre offers its clients inside spa facilities, which include a sauna and steam room, as well as a 20-metre outdoor pool. 

The plans for the garden spa located between the outdoor swimming pool and the outdoor tennis court will combine a sauna, plant room, hydro pool, a fire pit with seats around it, a number of sunbeds and soft landscaping features. 

The proposed spa garden will have limited visibility from neighbouring sites.  

The centre’s extension is also planned to have energy-efficient lighting, which is going to be incorporated around the perimeter of the spa pool. 

Ipswich Borough Council will consider the planning application within the next few weeks. 

Fitness
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Fire crews are tackling a 10 acre field fire near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Firefighters tackling 10-acre field fire in village near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
An Ipswich surveying company has admitted using cold calling to mis-sell foam loft insulation at the homes of Suffolk

Ipswich Crown Court

Women, 38 and 66, deny allowing town premise to be used as brothel

Jane Hunt

person
The home in Witnesham is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

Gallery

See inside three-bedroom house in need of a revamp for sale near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man has been left with a fractured jaw and cheek after an assault in Hadleigh

Suffolk Live News

Man in 60s left with fractured jaw after racially aggravated assault

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon