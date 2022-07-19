David Lloyd reveals garden spa plan at Ipswich centre

A popular Ipswich fitness centre has submitted for planning permission to build a new garden spa inside its premises.

David Lloyd, in Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, has made an application in order to create an outside spa area which will include a sauna and a hydro pool.

The health and fitness club located on the outskirts of Ipswich town centre offers its clients inside spa facilities, which include a sauna and steam room, as well as a 20-metre outdoor pool.

The plans for the garden spa located between the outdoor swimming pool and the outdoor tennis court will combine a sauna, plant room, hydro pool, a fire pit with seats around it, a number of sunbeds and soft landscaping features.

The proposed spa garden will have limited visibility from neighbouring sites.

The centre’s extension is also planned to have energy-efficient lighting, which is going to be incorporated around the perimeter of the spa pool.

Ipswich Borough Council will consider the planning application within the next few weeks.